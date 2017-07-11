Retail
Amazon Prime Day 2017

Here’s the Crappiest Stuff on Sale For Amazon Prime Day

Chris Morris
1:36 PM ET

While there are certainly some real bargains available to Amazon Prime members during Prime Day 2017, you can't put more than 100,000 items on sale without having a few duds in the mix.

There might not be as many questionable items as there were during the site's first observation of this made-up retail holiday, there are still plenty of things you're better off avoiding. For example:

LED Toilet Lights - Sure, it's nice to not have to blind yourself during those 3 am bathroom runs, but do you really need a toilet that alternates between 16 glowing colors? Even at $12, these toilet bowl lights tip the tacky scales. If you want your toilet water to glow green, just chug a few Mountain Dews.

Chambong - We'll be the first to agree that champagne flutes are too small. But there's a difference between enjoying champagne enthusiastically and chugging it like a Schlitz. This $20 glassware certainly lives up to the name, blending a flute and bong into a single item, letting you down six ounces of bubbly in seconds. It's a great way to make an impression at your next high-end social gathering.

Adult Bibs - Are you incapable of feeding yourself without ruining your shirt and pants? Do you not trust yourself when ordering spaghetti? These $11 extra long bibs have a soft terry top and are waterproof. For the person who wears a lobster bib and thinks, "This just isn't humiliating enough."

Dog Pajamas (with Monkey Pattern) - Seriously, this $11 outfit is why your canine companion chews up your shoes when you turn your back.

Zollipops - We hate to be too snarky about this 150-count bin of "the clean teeth pops" since they were invented by a nine-year old entrepreneur. But just brush your teeth regularly and cut back on the Jolly Ranchers and you'll be better off than spending the $21 here.

Bluetooth-enabled Air Guitar Pick - It was only a matter of time before someone created an app for air guitar players—and an oversized bluetooth pick to go with it (for $50, no less!). Look, you're going to look goofy enough shredding in silence with your earbuds wedged in your ear. Don't double down on the dorkiness.

