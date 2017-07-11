Patron Takes A Shot On New Tequila For First Time in 25 Years

While there have been plenty of one-off, limited releases from the Patron Spirits Company over the years, it has been a quarter century since the tequila giant has rolled out a new year-round offering for its core product line. That will change this September.

The Jalisco, Mexico-based company is introducing Patron Extra Añejo, a tequila that's aged in oak barrels for more than three years before heading to store shelves. That's three times longer than regular Añejo tequilas. (Silver tequilas aren't aged, while Reposados are aged at least two months.)

Keen-eyed spirits fans might recognize the Extra Añejo name. That's because the company has rolled out previous limited edition versions of it, though those were aged for seven years—and ran $299 per bottle . The everyday Extra Añejo will carry a suggested retail price of $89.99.

Aged tequila is seeing a dramatic rise in popularity among spirits lovers, largely because (as is the case with whisky), the longer the drink stays in the oak barrels, the more dramatic the change on the flavor and color. Extra Añejo is said to carry notes of banana, honey, and vanilla on top of the typical agave and oak.

Patron has been actively growing as tequila has become more en vogue around the world. (Overall tequila revenues in 2016 were up 7.5% to $2.5 billion, according to the Distilled Spirits Council.) While this is the first addition to the company's core line in 25 years, it did launch a secondary line— dubbed "Roca"—in 2014, which was aimed a higher price point for connoisseurs.