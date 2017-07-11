This Is the Best Hotel in the World

When traveling, hotels can provide a luxurious home away from home experience. It holds the potential to make or break the travel experience, which is why Travel+Leisure ranked the top hotels in the world to serve as a guide.

The Best Hotel in the World: Nihi Sumba Island, Sumba, Indonesia

The pool and sun lounge area at the Kasambi Family Villa at Nihiwatu Resort, Western Sumba. Sumba is a remote island in Eastern Indonesia. Callaghan Walsh—Getty Images

Nihi Sumba Island (formerly Nihiwatu) holds its place once more as the best place to stay. A luxurious paradise resort in Sumba, Indonesia, Nihi Sumba Island is more than just a beautiful escape. The resort touts its eco-friendly model in which energy wasted on transporting food is cut to a minimum. They grow their own vegetables in an organic market garden, and chicken is brought straight from the resort’s own chicken farm. Seafood is fished straight from the coast. Nearly all the hotel staff come from the island, maintaining Nihi Sumba Island’s spacious villas made from organic materials like stone and teak wood. “It is the epitome of escape, adventure and luxury,” said one guest.

2. The Brando, Tetiaroa, French Polynesia

3. Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch, Saratoga, Wyoming

4. Lodge at Kauri Cliffs, Matauri Bay, New Zealand

5. Gibb’s Farm, Karatu, Tanzania

6. Tswalu Kalahari, Tswalu Kalahari Reserve, South Africa

7. Triple Creek Ranch, Darby, Montana

8. Cavas Wine Lodge, Mendoza, Argentina

9. Inn at Willow Grove, Orange, Virginia

10. (tie) Rosewood CordeValle, San Martin, California

10. (tie) Zarafa Camp, Selinda Reserve, Botswan