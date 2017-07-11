Updated: 11:26 AM ET | Originally published: 11:24 AM ET

Donald Trump Jr. Just Posted the Emails Discussing His Meeting Over Damaging Clinton Info

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 17: Donald Trump, Jr. attends the 139th White House Easter Egg Roll at The White House on April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/WireImage,)

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 17: Donald Trump, Jr. attends the 139th White House Easter Egg Roll at The White House on April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/WireImage,) Leigh Vogel—WireImage/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump's son told a person promising him damaging information about Hillary Clinton: "If it's what you say I love it."

Donald Trump Jr. posted his emails with publicist Rob Goldstone on Twitter Tuesday. The emails with Goldstone show that Trump Jr. was told that the Russian government had information that could "incriminate" Clinton and her dealings with Russia.

Trump Jr. says in a statement that he released the exchanges "in order to be totally transparent."

The Trump Organization confirmed the authenticity of the posts.

Here's my statement and the full email chain pic.twitter.com/x050r5n5LQ - Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017