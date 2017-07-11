CEO Daily: Tuesday, 11th July

Good morning.

Yesterday was Amazon Prime Day. Did you know there is such a thing as Amazon Prime Day? If you're a Prime subscriber, you can order lots of things at big discounts. If you have an Echo, you can do it without even touching a computer. If you don't have an Echo, well, they were on sale yesterday for only $90. J.P. Morgan estimates the manufactured holiday could drive a billion dollars worth of sales.

Actually, Prime Day has been around for nearly a decade, and most of that time it's been a lot of hype with more than a whiff of the ridiculous. But no-one was laughing yesterday as the ballyhoo around Amazon's garage sale triggered the latest in a series of gut-wrenching sell-offs in retail stocks .

Macy's lost over 7%, Gap 6.3%, Dick's Sporting Goods 7.2%, and so on, it seems, to the crack of doom.

Prime Day wasn't solely responsible for that. The blame can also be shared with Abercrombie & Fitch, whose shares fell over 21% after it said it had given up trying to find a buyer , and a Wall Street Journal report noting that department stores had started to discount cosmetics, one of their last remaining high-margin lines. The Whole Foods deal has also left Wall Street hyper-sensitized to the issue of disruption through e-commerce.

But the hype, it seems, has generated its own reality.

Elsewhere, t he health care bill continues to be stalled in Congress, and the White House says it will have a tax reform plan “locked in place” by the end of the summer , ready to be put through the same Republican-only meat grinder in September.

