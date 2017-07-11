This Is the Best Airline In the U.S.

This has been a big year for airlines, and not always in a good way. With mounting fees and seemingly constant stories of fights between passengers and staff, many airlines have found themselves fending off frequent P.R. nightmares in 2017.

But some airlines still managed to rise above the rest, and one in particular has been named the top carrier in the U.S. according to Travel + Leisure ’s 2017 World’s Best Awards. Virgin America took home the title of World’s Best Domestic Airline once again.

The San Francisco-based airline was last year’s top choice as well, and in fact, it has won Best Domestic Airline for the past several years, according to Travel + Leisure . Known for its fun safety videos and enthusiastic employees, customers often say Virgin America provides a personal approach that other choices lack.

In the magazine’s annual readers’ survey, individuals rate their experiences with the airlines — as well as 85 other category lists — and choose the top in every kind of travel experience. Last year, Jet Blue took home second place, while Hawaiian Airlines came in third, Alaska Airlines came in fourth, and Southwest Airlines was ranked fifth. This year's full list can be found here .

On the international side, Singapore Airlines was named the top international airline for 2017, continuing its long streak as the best non-domestic flight operator. Singapore Airlines has held the No. 1 ranking every year since the survey began in 1996.