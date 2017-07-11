This Apartment Comes With A Chauffeur-Driven Volvo

Real estate firm Moinian Group is collaborating with Volvo to launch luxury house car services at Sky, a 1,175-unit apartment tower in New York City. The amenity is reserved for residents of the Vue Penthouses, the five-story, 83-unit collection at the top of the building.

Sure there are luxury buildings with a 24-hour doorman, on-site concierge, and full-service spa. But only one comes with a Volvo specially modified for extra legroom and piloted by a chauffeur.

Moinian Group is collaborating with Volvo to launch luxury house car service at Sky , a 1,175-unit residential tower in Manhattan's Midtown West neighborhood. But not just any of the thousands of the residents can access this chauffeured-Volvo service. Only residents living in one of the 83 penthouse units at the top of the building get a ride in the roomy limited-edition XC90.

Residents in the penthouse units, which start at $4,000 for a studio and reach close to $7,000 a month for a two-bedroom, 2-bath apartment, can be driven around in a limited-edition XC90 with a a black exterior and interior that has been modified from the standard 7-seater to a more spacious 4-seater. Because nothing says luxury like a lot of legroom.

The vehicle's amenities include massage, heated and air cooled seats, beverage heating and cooling options, and Orrefors Swedish crystal champagne flutes. For those who still use iPads, there are special holders for the device.

There are limits, even to the well-heeled residents at the Vue Penthouses in the Sky tower. The service is only available between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.