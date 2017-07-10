Here’s Where You Can Find a Nintendo Switch for Sale

Nintendo’s new console is still one of the hottest items at retail. Finding one at a brick-and-mortar location is very much a matter of luck.

But some online stores have been offering the hybrid home/portable console on a more frequent basis lately. You’ll largely have to pre-order the system—meaning you’ll have to wait a few weeks before you have it in hand. And bundles are easier to find than standalone units, which bumps the price beyond the base $299.

That said, with the fourth-quarter holiday season not too far away, finding a Switch will become more challenging as fall approaches. Whether it’s on your own wish list or that of a loved one, now’s the time to start looking. Here are a few places you can find the elusive game system.

ThinkGeek —The home some of the quirkiest things on the Internet is also a good place to find a Switch. A couple of weeks ago the site received a large shipment of Switches and offered them for sale in a variety of bundles. The best ones are already sold out, but you can still get a good deal on the hardware and a copy of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (along with a Zelda-themed watch) for $420.

GameStop— The leading video game retailer is out of stock with a number of its bundles, but still has two for people who are interested in trying out Nintendo’s newest franchise. For $470 , fans can get the hardware, a copy of ARMS , a Switch Pro Controller, a digital copy of Has-Been Heroes, and an AC-adapter. The same price will also get you a Switch, copy of ARMS, and an extra set of Switch Joy-Con controllers.

Newegg— The PC parts retailer does have Switches in stock, but you’ll pay a premium for them at the moment. A system with red and blue Joy-Con controllers runs $435.

Amazon— It’s not especially hard to find a Switch on Amazon , but as with Newegg, you’ll often pay a premium to its resellers, even though orders are fulfilled by Amazon. (A device with red-and-blue Joy-Cons, for example, is currently available for $423 .) Over the past month or so, though, Amazon has had both the red/blue Joy-Con model and the grey Joy-Con model in stock and for sale for the normal retail price of $299. Set an alert on the site and act fast when you get a notification.