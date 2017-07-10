Tech
Search
HollywoodWith Spider-Man Soaring, Maybe Franchises Can Save Hollywood’s Summer After All
'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Press Conference
Soylent7-Eleven Stores to Sell Soylent Meal Replacement Drinks
Cafe Chai
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Amazon Prime Day 2017Prime Day 2017 vs. Prime Day 2016: Which Has the Best Deals?
Nintendo

Here’s Where You Can Find a Nintendo Switch for Sale

Chris Morris
4:08 PM ET

Nintendo’s new console is still one of the hottest items at retail. Finding one at a brick-and-mortar location is very much a matter of luck.

But some online stores have been offering the hybrid home/portable console on a more frequent basis lately. You’ll largely have to pre-order the system—meaning you’ll have to wait a few weeks before you have it in hand. And bundles are easier to find than standalone units, which bumps the price beyond the base $299.

That said, with the fourth-quarter holiday season not too far away, finding a Switch will become more challenging as fall approaches. Whether it’s on your own wish list or that of a loved one, now’s the time to start looking. Here are a few places you can find the elusive game system.

ThinkGeek—The home some of the quirkiest things on the Internet is also a good place to find a Switch. A couple of weeks ago the site received a large shipment of Switches and offered them for sale in a variety of bundles. The best ones are already sold out, but you can still get a good deal on the hardware and a copy of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (along with a Zelda-themed watch) for $420.

GameStop—The leading video game retailer is out of stock with a number of its bundles, but still has two for people who are interested in trying out Nintendo’s newest franchise. For $470, fans can get the hardware, a copy of ARMS, a Switch Pro Controller, a digital copy of Has-Been Heroes, and an AC-adapter. The same price will also get you a Switch, copy of ARMS, and an extra set of Switch Joy-Con controllers.

Newegg—The PC parts retailer does have Switches in stock, but you’ll pay a premium for them at the moment. A system with red and blue Joy-Con controllers runs $435.

Amazon—It’s not especially hard to find a Switch on Amazon, but as with Newegg, you’ll often pay a premium to its resellers, even though orders are fulfilled by Amazon. (A device with red-and-blue Joy-Cons, for example, is currently available for $423.) Over the past month or so, though, Amazon has had both the red/blue Joy-Con model and the grey Joy-Con model in stock and for sale for the normal retail price of $299. Set an alert on the site and act fast when you get a notification.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE