Retail
Search
Health CareHere Are 4 Better Options Than the GOP Health Care Bills
President Trump Hosts Lunch for Congressional Members at White House
7-ElevenHere’s How to Get Free 7-Eleven Slurpees on Tuesday
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Fortune 500Microsoft Is Bundling Office and Windows For Business Customers
US-LIFESTYLE-IT-MICROSOFT
Sears

Eddie Lampert Is Considering a Deal with Sears Canada

Reuters
5:44 PM ET

July 10 (Reuters)—Billionaire Eddie Lampert's ESL Partners LP and Fairholme Capital Management LLC said they are considering a potential deal with Sears Canada as the retailer looks to restructure itself under bankruptcy protection.

Lampert is the chief executive of U.S.-based Sears Holdings Co, from which Sears Canada was spun off in 2012.

Sears Canada sought creditor protection last month after suffering a steady decline in sales due to competition from big-box retailers and online merchants.

ESL Partners and Fairholme, which together own about two-thirds of Sears Canada, said on Monday they had engaged a legal adviser and were "evaluating, discussing and considering a potential negotiated transaction" with the retailer.

The firms did not provide any details on the kind of transaction they were looking at, but said the talks could include financing, purchase and sale, or restructuring transactions.

ESL, however, warned that the discussions may not result in a deal.

(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE