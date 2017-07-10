Your Company May Soon Pay More for This Key Software

Many Fortune 500 companies will probably pay more to use Atlassian software starting next month, but it's sort of hard to tell given the complexity of the new price model outlined early this week.

While these Atlassian ( team ) products—like Jira for tracking bugs and Confluence collaboration software—may not be name brands to non-IT pros, they are a big deal to software developers. And because most companies now build and maintain at least some of their own custom software, this price change is worth noting.

An example: Right now, a team of 26 to 50 people pays $3,000 per year for a cloud version of Jira. Starting July 31, 2017, that same team will be on the hook for $3,500 per year. Under the current plan, once a team hits the 51-user mark, it paid $4,500 per year. Now that bill will be $7,000.

With these changes, Atlassian, which went public two years ago , will offer what tech news site The Register called a "mind-muddling" 17 tiers of annual pricing. It is hardly the only software company to offer a dizzying array of price points. As cynics often point out, there is often money to be made in complexity.

For those paying on a monthly basis, Atlassian is moving to per-user pricing at least after the first 10 users which can use the product for $10 per month flat fee. But once an 11th person is aboard, the price will jump to $77 per month (at $7 per user per month).

In its post, Atlassian characterized that $10 flat fee for up to ten users as its introductory rate. The company's Jira Service Desk price will still carry a $10 flat fee covering three agents, the people assigned to handle support tickets.

Atlassian claims many name-brand customers including Cerner ( cern ) , DocuSign ( docusign ) , Rockwell Collins ( col ) , and NASA.

Atlassian became a bit more familiar to workers outside software development early this year when it announced plans to purchase Trello , a popular workforce collaboration application, for $435 million. There were no price changes listed for that product.

Fortune contacted Atlassian for comment and will update this story as needed.