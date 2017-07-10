Tech
Search
Brainstorm HealthBrainstorm Health Daily: July 10, 2017
Fortune 500Why Intel Stock Just Got Hit With a ‘Sell’ Rating
Intel Corporation’s employees work in the D1X fabrication faci
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
car emissionsJeep and Suzuki May Have Violated Emissions Rules
Fiat Chrysler Issues Large Recall Over Confusion Regarding Vehicles "Park" Gear Position
Fortune 500

Apple Ramps Up Imagination Tech Fight With New Office

Don Reisinger
11:34 AM ET

Apple has reportedly taken its fight with supplier Imagination Technologies to another level.

The tech giant has opened a 22,500-square-foot office in St Albans, Hertfordshire, England just a short distance from the headquarters of Imagination Technologies, The Telegraph is reporting. According to the news outlet, Apple will use the office to develop graphics technology that might eventually find its way to iPhones and other devices.

Apple's decision to move there is likely no coincidence. The company is embroiled in an increasingly bitter spat with Imagination Technologies, which has been providing Apple the graphics technology used in iPhones for years.

In April, Apple (aapl) announced that it would stop using Imagination's technology in the processor that powers its iPhones, and would therefore stop paying royalty payments to its supplier within the next two years. Imagination's shares plummeted more than 70% after the announcement.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

Since then, Imagination (ignmf) has argued that Apple can't build graphics technology in its devices without violating the U.K. company's patents. It has also started a "dispute resolution procedure" with Apple. But so far, that hasn't yielded any positive results.

While Imagination has gone on the offensive and suggested that Apple's move was "highly regrettable," the iPhone maker last week fired back by calling the U.K. company's commentary on the matter "inaccurate and misleading."

The Telegraph didn't say when Apple opened the U.K. office, but it might have some luck attracting Imagination employees. According to the report, Apple has posted a slew of job postings for graphics employees who would work in the new office. Those roles are the same that employees might have at Imagination's headquarters, leading to the possibility of the tech giant poaching talent from its supplier.

Apple, however, hasn't publicly said why it's opened the location and whether it will look to attract Imagination employees to the office.

Neither Apple nor Imagination immediately responded to a Fortune request for comment.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE