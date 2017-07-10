All the Amazon Prime Day Deals Announced So Far: From Echo to LaCroix Sparkling Water

Amazon's third annual Prime Day shopping extravaganza hasn't officially started yet, but the deals are already rolling in —and rolling by if you're not fast enough.

Similar to Alibaba's Singles Day in China, Prime Day has proven to be a bonanza for Amazon ( amzn ) over the last two years, delivering up to 20 times more than its normal daily sales. Prime Day on July 12, 2016 surpassed Black Friday and Cyber Monday the previous winter in generating the most sales for the company in a single day.

Last week , Amazon touted that Prime subscribers who own an Alexa-powered device (including Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, Amazon Tap, Fire TV, or compatible Fire tablets) would get access to more than 100 exclusive deals starting the day after Independence Day. Amazon Alexa voice shoppers will still have preferential treatment later today, with a full two hours of access before the general public 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT.

Prime Day officially kicks off for all Prime members at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, with more promos promised to roll out every five minutes for the following 24 hours. For serious shoppers, Prime members can use the Amazon App to watch and track upcoming deals up to 24 hours before they are live.

Prime Day deals are only available for Prime subscribers (you can even sign up just by asking Alexa ), and some offers will actually run through July 17. Amazon is also using the invented shopping holiday to promote some of its other services. New Prime Now delivery customers will get $10 off their first order and $10 off their next order using promotional code "10PRIMEDAY." Prime members who live in eligible Amazon restaurant delivery areas (more than 20 nationwide) who make a qualifying Amazon or Prime Now purchase on Prime Day will receive a promotional code for $5 off each of their first five Amazon Restaurants orders of $20 or more.

Online, here's a rundown on all of the Prime Day sneak peek deals so far: