On Point

Tristan Walker learns to lead

Tristan Walker is many extraordinary things – a successful entrepreneur, a Silicon Valley darling, an advocate for diversity and justice, and a compelling speaker bordering on A-list status. For many, he is the great hope for black leadership in tech. But for Walker, who has been busy growing Walker & Company Brands – a start-up he hopes will become the “Procter & Gamble for people of color,” – becoming a good leader is an ongoing process. “I think, How can I be the best CEO I can be? Nowhere in that is How can I be the best spokesperson I can be? I’m already a good spokesperson,” he tells Entrepreneur’s J.J McCorvey. “But I can be a better spokesperson if I’m a better CEO.” He recently adopted a new, more focused leadership style and began re-tooling his company to meet the needs of the next P&G. One of his first great acts was to admit he was building a health and beauty company, not a tech company. “When I started, I said we’re a tech company. That’s bullshit,” he told Recode's Kara Swisher. Since then, he's done what any good role model does – share what he's learned.

Entrepreneur

Voter report: Single women will save us all. Maybe

Vice digs into a recent report from the Voter Participation Center that shows that among the population of eligible voters, there are now slightly more unmarried women than married ones. Following the 2016 presidential election, many of these women have gotten involved in political activism for the first time, motivated, in part, by the desire to dismantle the obstacles barring them from financial success. It’s an activism epiphany of sorts. In 2016, only 57% of eligible unmarried women voted, which is the kind of participation gap that should get everyone’s attention. To change this percentage, outreach will be key. Not all unmarried women fit the same profile. Fear is a factor, particularly in low-income communities, or among communities of color. "Issues that make people concerned and active can also make them concerned and withdrawn," one voter turnout expert said. By focusing marketing efforts only on groups who typically vote, like older white, married voters, the overall participation gap is perpetuated.

Vice

A new award aims to encourage diversity in advertising

London’s Channel 4 announced a shortlist of potential winners of its first-ever Diversity in Advertising award, which will go to an ad campaign that explores non-visible disabilities. Seven brands and their agencies are in the running, including Volvo with Grey London, Ford with GTB, and Panasonic with Brave. The prize for the winning ad, besides all the kudos and the feels, is £1 million in airtime. The new award itself is worth a mention: It is part of a bigger commitment made by Channel 4 to encourage more diversity in advertising. Each year, the prize will focus on a different area of diversity. Click through for the scoop.

Campaign

Low-income housing programs are keeping cities segregated

A new analysis from The New York Times found that in the country’s largest urban areas, low-income housing projects that rely on federal credits are disproportionately being used to build in majority non-white communities. Per the analysis, this means "the government is essentially helping to maintain entrenched racial divides, even though federal law requires government agencies to promote integration." People from more affluent communities, with better schools, services, and amenities tend to turn out in droves to protest low-income projects proposed in their zip codes. In one protest letter, which aimed to stop an affordable home initiative in a more upscale section of Houston, a resident wrote that if the affordable units were approved, they would draw an “unwelcome resident who, due to poverty and lack of education, will bring the threat of crime, drugs and prostitution to the neighborhood.”

New York Times