The First Woman Was Nominated to the Supreme Court 36 Years Ago Today

Members of the US Supreme Court pose for a group photograph at the Supreme Court building on June 1 2017 in Washington, DC.

On this day 36 years ago, President Ronald Reagan nominated the first woman ever to be a Supreme Court Justice.

Since that day in 1981 when Reagan nominated Sandra Day O'Connor, three other women have followed. President Bill Clinton nominated Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 1993, and President Barack Obama nominated Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan in 2009 and 2010, respectively.

O'Connor stepped down in 2006, but the other three women are still on the bench and make up most of the liberal wing of the court. It's the most women sitting concurrently in the court's 227-year history.

