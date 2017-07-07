MPW
Inside The 2015 Consumer Electronics Show
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Anthony M. Kennedy, John G. Roberts, Clarence Thomas, Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan, Samuel Alito Jr., Sonia Sotomayor, Neil Gorsuch
Members of the US Supreme Court pose for a group photograph at the Supreme Court building on June 1 2017 in Washington, DC.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Anthony M. Kennedy, John G. Roberts, Clarence Thomas, Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan, Samuel Alito Jr., Sonia Sotomayor, Neil Gorsuch
Bill Clinton, Ruth Bader Ginsburg Walt
Barack Obama, Sonia Sotomayor, Joe Biden
U.S. President Barack Obama and his nominee for Supreme Court Justice,Solicitor General Elena Kagan walk into the East Room
Members of the US Supreme Court pose for a group photograph at the Supreme Court building on June 1 2017 in Washington,
The First Woman Was Nominated to the Supreme Court 36 Years Ago Today

Fortune Staff
11:31 AM ET

On this day 36 years ago, President Ronald Reagan nominated the first woman ever to be a Supreme Court Justice.

Since that day in 1981 when Reagan nominated Sandra Day O'Connor, three other women have followed. President Bill Clinton nominated Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 1993, and President Barack Obama nominated Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan in 2009 and 2010, respectively.

O'Connor stepped down in 2006, but the other three women are still on the bench and make up most of the liberal wing of the court. It's the most women sitting concurrently in the court's 227-year history.

Check out the gallery for images of history's four female Supreme Court justices.

