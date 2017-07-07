At Least 10 Porsches Were Set on Fire In Suspected G20 Summit Protest

A police investigator walks past Porsche cars that were among 10 set alight by an arsonist at a Porsche dealership on July 6, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany.

A police investigator walks past Porsche cars that were among 10 set alight by an arsonist at a Porsche dealership on July 6, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. Sean Gallup—Getty Images

At least 10 cars were set ablaze overnight outside a Porsche dealership in Hamburg. Police say they're investigating whether the incident was related to the upcoming Group of 20 summit.

Police said Thursday that unidentified perpetrators set the cars alight in the city's Eidelstedt district shortly before 4 a.m. The blaze was extinguished before 6 a.m.

The situation in Hamburg has been largely calm ahead of the G-20 summit that starts today but authorities are concerned about possible trouble at a large protest by anti-globalization activists later Thursday.

In fact, organizers of Thursday's demonstration have titled the event "G-20: Welcome to Hell." While protests so far have been largely calm, city police chief Ralf Martin Meyer told ZDF television: "We are skeptical as to whether this evening and tonight will remain peaceful."

Hamburg is boosting its police force with reinforcements from around the country for the summit, which takes place Friday and Saturday, and will have 20,000 officers on hand to patrol the city's streets, skies and waterways.

Leaders of the participating countries, among them U.S. President Donald Trump, arrived in Hamburg Thursday.