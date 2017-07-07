International
Search
CEO DailyCEO Daily: Friday, 7th July
WMPWThe World’s Most Powerful Women: July 7
TelevisionMaking Money Host Charles Payne Has Been Suspended From the Fox Business Network
Jason Dufner Visits Fox Business Network
energy storageAustralian State Picks Tesla to Install the World’s Largest Grid-Scale Battery
Tesla Inc. Powerpack Units At The Southern California Edison Mira Loma Substation
A police investigator walks past Porsche cars that were among 10 set alight by an arsonist at a Porsche dealership on July 6, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany.
A police investigator walks past Porsche cars that were among 10 set alight by an arsonist at a Porsche dealership on July 6, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. Sean Gallup—Getty Images
G20 Summit

At Least 10 Porsches Were Set on Fire In Suspected G20 Summit Protest

The Associated Press,Fortune Editors
7:04 AM ET

At least 10 cars were set ablaze overnight outside a Porsche dealership in Hamburg. Police say they're investigating whether the incident was related to the upcoming Group of 20 summit.

Police said Thursday that unidentified perpetrators set the cars alight in the city's Eidelstedt district shortly before 4 a.m. The blaze was extinguished before 6 a.m.

The situation in Hamburg has been largely calm ahead of the G-20 summit that starts today but authorities are concerned about possible trouble at a large protest by anti-globalization activists later Thursday.

In fact, organizers of Thursday's demonstration have titled the event "G-20: Welcome to Hell." While protests so far have been largely calm, city police chief Ralf Martin Meyer told ZDF television: "We are skeptical as to whether this evening and tonight will remain peaceful."

Hamburg is boosting its police force with reinforcements from around the country for the summit, which takes place Friday and Saturday, and will have 20,000 officers on hand to patrol the city's streets, skies and waterways.

Leaders of the participating countries, among them U.S. President Donald Trump, arrived in Hamburg Thursday.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE