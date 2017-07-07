On Point

Kamala Harris is the senator we need, if not deserve

The New York Times offers a rousing short profile of Harris, the junior senator from California who has achieved some level of national fame for her strong showings on the televised versions of the Senate Intelligence Committee meetings. Though she’s still finding her way in the charged D.C. landscape, she’s become, for some, “the latest iteration of a bipartisan archetype: the Great Freshman Hope, a telegenic object of daydreaming projection — justified or not — for a party adrift and removed from executive power.” Her civil rights bona fides are authentic. Raised in a black neighborhood in Berkeley, she was encouraged by her parents to be part of the movement from an early age. But more than anything else, she likes to say, “I’m a prosecutor.”

An employee for the U.S. Mint is placed on leave after placing a noose on a colleague’s chair

It’s now hard to ignore the trend. Nooses are being found all over the place – at a middle school in Florida; at a fraternity in Maryland; on a tree outside the Hirschhorn Museum in Washington, D.C.; in a gallery at the National Museum of African American History and Culture. But this latest incident, caught via security camera, occurred inside a secure facility that manufactures money. A white employee tied a rope typically used to seal bags of coins into a noose, and left it on a black co-worker’s chair. Many employees called and texted the Mint’s union president the next day demanding answers. The white employee is now on administrative leave. According to a Treasury Department spokesperson, there is “absolutely zero tolerance for the kind of misconduct reported at the Mint.”

A surge in racially motivated violence is alarming communities and experts

Last May, Lt. Richard W. Collins III was stabbed to death by Sean Urbanski, an active member of a white supremacist group on the University of Maryland's campus. (The group on Facebook is Alt-Reich: Nation, and it posts and celebrates racist, sexist and anti-Semitic material.) Though there likely isn't sufficient legal evidence to convict Urbanski of a hate crime, there is plenty of evidence that we should be alarmed by who he is and what he stands for. "Suffice it to say that it’s despicable,” University of Maryland Police Chief David Mitchell told reporters about the hate group. “It shows extreme bias against women, Latinos, members of the Jewish faith and especially African-Americans.” The Southern Poverty Law Center counted more than 1,000 bias-related incidents across the country in the first 30 days after the election; since last fall, hate crime experts have cataloged 150 racist incidents on college campuses in 33 states. As The Undefeated reminds us, the victims are real people. Collins, an exemplary student who hoped to be a general one day, will be missed. “He was a star, a model cadet,” said the ROTC recruiting officer who approved Collins’s application.

Male and female entrepreneurs are asked different questions when vetted by VCs

New research suggests that the enormous gender gap in venture capital investment starts at the Q&A level. A team of researchers from Columbia and Wharton analyzed video transcriptions of interviews held TechCrunch Disrupt New York, an annual start-up funding competition. Turns out, male entrepreneurs were mostly asked about potential gains, while women entrepreneurs were mostly asked about potential losses. “We found evidence of this bias with both male and female VCs,” reported the researchers. Click through for the fascinating analysis, which involves a psychological theory called “regulatory focus." In short: men were asked promotional questions, about their hopes and dreams, while women were asked prevention questions, about safety, security, and responsibility. The male-led start-ups in the sample study got five times the funding than the female ones. Oh yes, they did.

Ava DuVernay is slated to write and direct a five part mini-series on the “Central Park Five”

Their names are Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise. They were just frightened teens when they were coerced into confessing to a horrific rape they didn’t commit. And they spent more than a decade behind bars in an adult prison before DNA evidence proved their innocence. For the longest while, the entire world was against them – including the young, tough-talking former attorney Hillary Clinton, and Donald Trump, then a busybody real estate developer who called for their execution. Now, the story of the Central Park Five is going to be told by Ava DuVernay, who has been tapped to create a five-part series on the case for Netflix, focusing on how the criminal justice system handled the cases of each of the five Harlem teens, and how that miscarriage of justice relates to today. Among the executive producers are Jeff Skoll, Oprah Winfrey, Jane Rosenthal and DuVernay herself.

