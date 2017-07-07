CEO Daily: Friday, 7th July

Top News

• The Bond Market Waits Nervously for June’s Jobs Report

It’s payrolls day. The U.S. is expected to have added 173,000 non-farm jobs last month, after a below-trend 138,000 in May. The risk is arguably skewed to a lower number after yesterday’s ADP private-sector survey came in at the low end of expectations at 158,000. Bond markets have had a rough week against a background of talk of tightening central bank policy, and may rally from an oversold position today if the number is benign. Employment is still growing faster than the workforce, which should mean the labor market is tightening. But the trend in average earnings has been weakening since April: something has to give. Fortune

• The Death of Free Trade Has Been Exaggerated

Japan and the EU clinched a trade liberalization deal (key points here ), a move that will allow them to argue at today’s G20 summit that their commitment to free trade is more than just hot air, and to show there is a non-Chinese alternative to global leadership in trade if the U.S. insists on putting up tariff barriers. For Japan, it eases the pain from losing TPP. The EU, for its part, has responded to the shock of Brexit by upping its deal-making game. Elsewhere, the Financial Times reported that the EU is preparing tit-for-tat tariffs on the Kentucky bourbon industry if President Trump puts tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. That would put pressure on the home state of Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell. Fortune

• France Puts Down an E-Mobility Marker

France became the first major advanced economy to set a deadline for banning the internal combustion engine. It intends to stop the sale of diesel and gasoline-powered vehicles by 2040. It also wants to stop generating electricity from fossil fuels by 2022, which should also be possible given the preponderance of nuclear and hydro in its energy mix. As with the EU-Japan deal, there is an element of pre-G20 grandstanding: everyone is trying to burnish their global leadership credentials in anticipation of a U.S. abdication. But the political imperative, prompted by a diesel-driven pollution crisis as much as by climate change concerns, is real. The cut-off date of 2040 aims to allow the domestic car industry enough time to retool accordingly. India, which has a more pressing pollution problem and less of a car industry to worry about, has already set itself the same goal by 2030. Fortune

• Qualcomm Goes for Apple’s Jugular

Qualcomm further escalated its legal battle with Apple, filing a new patent infringement lawsuit and seeking to have imports of some iPhones and iPads banned from the country. In a federal lawsuit, the chipmaker said Apple was violating six of its patents that cover key mobile technologies. Apple stopped its manufacturers from paying Qualcomm royalties on iPhones and iPads with mobile chips in April. Qualcomm is also pursuing the issue with the International Trade Commission, but said it could take up to 18 months for the ITC to act on its complaint. As such, upcoming new iPhones expected in the fall wouldn't be blocked. Fortune