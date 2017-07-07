Health
Search
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
Fortune 500AT&T Workers Reject Proposed Contract Deal
Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon) joins AT&T wireless workers on strike
TradeHere’s How the EU Plans to Hit Back at Trump’s Import Tariffs
Suntory Holdings Acquires U.S. Spirits Maker Beam For $13.6 Billion
Term SheetTerm Sheet — Friday, July 7
Fortune 500Google and Facebook Give Net Neutrality Campaign a Boost
Federal Communications Commission (FCC) commissioner Ajit Pai arrives at a FCC Net Neutrality hearing
US-CONGRESS-HEALTHCARE-OBAMACARE-POLITICS
Protesters hold signs and shout at lawmakers walking out of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on May 4, 2017 after the House of Representatives narrowly passed a Republican effort to repeal and replace Obamacare, delivering a welcome victory to President Donald Trump after early legislative stumbles. Nicholas Kamm—AFP/Getty Images
american health care act

Study: GOP Healthcare Plan Least Popular Bill in Three Decades

Chris Morris
10:05 AM ET

The embattled GOP replacement for Obamacare is the most unpopular legislation in three decades, according to a report from Axios.

A survey from MIT's Chris Warshaw, who has compiled Roper Center polling data on major Congressional legislation since 1990, found the American Health Care Act has a public support rating of just 28.2%. That's notably lower than the Affordable Care Act, which was polling at 43.8% when it was passed.

To put the ACHA in perspective with a few other notable unpopular bills, the 2008 Troubled Asset Relief Program, which bailed out struggling banks despite immense public protests, had a 41.3% approval rating when it was passed. The Dodd-Frank financial reform bill, which the House voted to kill last month, averaged a 61% approval rating.

The Clinton health care plan polled at just 40% and never made it to a floor vote, while George W. Bush's proposal to partially privatize Social Security, which polled at 46%, suffered a similar fate.

There doesn't appear to be any looming shift in public opinion about the ACHA, either. A recent USA Today poll found that only 12% of Americans support the Senate's plan.

The low public opinion on the bill could be why Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has recently begun hinting that he's open to working with Democrats to shore up support for the ACA's existing insurance markets.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE