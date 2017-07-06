Autos
Uber

Uber Enables Tipping for Drivers Across the U.S. and Canada

Kirsten Korosec
4:39 PM ET

Uber drivers in more than 100 markets in the U.S. and Canada can now receive tips, just a few weeks after the ride-hailing company launched the in-app feature in Houston, Minneapolis, and Seattle.

The feature, which lets riders use the app to tip after a ride is complete, will be available to all Uber drivers in the U.S. by the end of July, an Uber spokesman said Thursday.

Uber reversed its long-standing opposition to tipping in June as part of a company-wide campaign called 180 Days of Change

designed to win back drivers who left the platform following a string of bad press stemming from sexual harassment allegations, a video of former CEO Travis Kalanick berating a driver, and a passenger boycott.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune's technology newsletter.

Uber now contends that tipping a driver or delivery partner from the app is an "easy way to say thanks." Tipping is optional, has no service fees attached to it, and can be completed anytime after a trip is completed. In addition, as a privacy feature, tipping is associated with the trip, not the rider's name, according to Uber's guidelines.

Rival Lyft has long encouraged tipping and last month launched new prompts that prompt riders to tip more on longer drives.

