Health
Search
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
UberUber Enables Tipping for Drivers Across the U.S. and Canada
Uber financing
QualcommQualcomm Goes for Apple’s Jugular, Seeks iPhone Import Ban
Supporters Rally At Apple Stores Against Government Interference Into iPhones
Berkshire HathawayBerkshire Hathaway’s Energy Unit Is Buying Utility Company Oncor
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Annual General Meeting
On LeadingShipping Company XPO Logistics Spends $500 Million on Tech a Year
public health

Why Trump’s Surgeon General Nominee Is Winning Rare Bipartisan Praise

Sy Mukherjee
4:14 PM ET

Donald Trump's cabinet, judicial, and other nominees haven't generally been met with universal political enthusiasm. But the president's choice for Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams, is garnering praise for his work on the opioid epidemic and HIV from across the political spectrum.

Adams is an anesthesiologist who's known for his previous work on substance abuse. He would replace Barack Obama-appointed Dr. Vivek Murthy if confirmed as Surgeon General. Former Indiana Governor (and current Vice President) Mike Pence appointed Adams to lead the Hoosier State's health department in 2014. Since then, he garnered a reputation as a public health professional who looked to community models for fighting addiction and other scourges.

Click here to subscribe to Brainstorm Health Daily, our brand new newsletter about health innovations.

Adams was once a critic of clean needle exchange programs meant to curb the spread of infectious diseases, but he convinced a skeptical Pence to allow such efforts to go forward in the wake of an HIV outbreak propagated by needle-sharing by drug users. Pence eventually signed a law to legalize such needle exchanges in Indiana counties.

That history and rapport with a major government official has patient advocates hopeful that, if confirmed, Adams could push the Trump administration towards prudent public health policy, including on the opioid crisis. President Trump has previously stated that confronting the opioid epidemic is one of his main health care goals, although there have been some mixed messages considering the administration's proposed NIH cuts, Obamacare rollbacks, and drug-related criminal justice policy.

Still, Adams is being lauded by a number of prominent health care trade organizations and patient groups as having the correct combination of skills to shape public health initiatives. And, if confirmed, he would become the second major Indiana health official to join the Trump administration, behind Seema Verma, who now leads the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE