T-Mobile is raising the price of its premium unlimited plan by $5, or 7%, as competition in the wireless market starts to cool amid rampant merger talks. The premium plan, which adds unlimited high-definition video streaming and faster tethering for devices using a phone's Internet connection, will start at $80, up from $75 currently.

T-Mobile's basic unlimited plan, which downgrades streamed video to DVD quality and offers more limited tethering, still starts at $70. The company confirmed the price increase but declined to comment further.

The third-ranked carrier originally introduced its premium "One Plus" unlimited plan last year at $85 for one line, a $15 premium, then dropped the price to $75 after Verizon and AT&T included HD video and better tethering options in their unlimited plans earlier this year. Now the price will be $80, matching Verizon's unlimited pricing.

Up until now, the carriers have waged a fierce battle to win customers with the new unlimited data plans. Sprint was recently offering up to five lines of unlimited data for a year for only $90 a month. AT&T cut the price of its unlimited plans and started offering a $25-per-month credit for any of its video pay video services. T-Mobile eliminated added taxes and fees, equivalent to a price cut of about 10%.

But the price hike comes as the carriers have been increasingly looking to consolidate or merge with new players. Sprint was talking to T-Mobile about combining, but put those talks on hold so it could discuss a possible partnership with cable giants Comcast ( cmcsa ) and Charter Communications ( chtr ) . Regulators might look more favorably on two wireless carriers merging if competition was waning.

Also, the price wars have hurt the carriers' profits— and stock prices.

Shares of Verizon ( vz ) have lost 16% so far this year and AT&T's ( t ) stock price has lost 10%. Even amid the merger talk, Sprint ( s ) shares are down 2% and T-Mobile ( tmus ) shares have gained 4%, less than half the rise in the S&P 500 Index.