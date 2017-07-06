Get ready for a heavy dose of grim, magical, and nefarious politicking hitting Hulu starting this week.

The video streaming service said Thursday that that people could now watch HBO and Cinemax as part of a new subscription tier it’s now offering. This means that Hulu customers can now access the service to watch the new season of HBO’s hit fantasy series Game of Thrones , which premiers on July 16.

Adding HBO to an existing Hulu subscription will cost an extra $14.99 a month, while another Cinemax package will cost an additional $9.99.

Hulu customers who subscribe to the HBO and Cinemax will have the option to watch east or west coast live feeds of the networks and will be able to access HBO Now, HBO’s standalone streaming service, via Hulu.

“With this important new partnership, fans can now watch Game of Thrones live every Sunday, binge watch all six seasons of The Sopranos or catch up on Westworld alongside our live TV, sports, classic TV shows and Hulu originals—all without ever having to leave the Hulu app,” said Tim Connolly, Hulu's senior vice president and head of distribution and partnerships, in a statement.

Hulu’s traditional streaming television service costs $7.99 and an upgraded version that removes commercials costs $11.99.

In May, Hulu debuted a beta-version of its Hulu with Live TV service, which as the name implies, lets customers watch live television streams from various cable networks like CNN, TBS, ESPN, and TNT. Additionally, Hulu said at the time that customers could subscribe to Showtime for $8.99 a month in a deal similar to Thursday’s announcement of HBO and Cinemax coming to Hulu.