CEO Daily: Thursday, 6th July

Top News

• Trump in Poland

President Donald Trump arrived in Poland ahead of his visit to the G20 summit in Germany tomorrow. Advance excerpts of his speech suggest he will play up concerns about migration, amid signs that the migrant crisis is bubbling up again in southern Europe. “The fundamental question of our time is whether the West has the will to survive,” Trump will say (according to Reuters ). It’s a turn of phrase apparently calculated to cause discomfort in Berlin, which remembers what happened the last time Oswald Spengler’s ‘ Decline of the West ’ narrative informed policy-making. The visit will also provide insight into the dynamics of Trump’s ‘energy dominance’ agenda: Poland wants U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas to reduce its dependence on Russia. For now, though, Gazprom’s product is still much cheaper. Fortune

• Tesla Investors’ Electric Shock

Tesla shares had their worst day in over a year as the market caught up with news about weak delivery numbers and battery bottlenecks that the company released while the country was getting ready for July 4 holiday. Nerves were also rattled by Volvo’s news Wednesday about it completing the transformation to an all-electric model by 2019, a reminder that Tesla’s competitors aren’t as far behind it as is often believed. The shares fell 7.2% to a six-week low. Fortune

• Non-Core Fintech Spin-Off Seeks Similar for $12 Billion Merger

Worldpay’s board decided to ignore the ballyhoo about JP Morgan’s return to dealmaking, and instead accepted the all-share offer from Cincinnati-based credit card processor Vantiv. The offer values it at just under $12 billion in an effective merger of equals. As a pure play on electronic payment processing, Worldpay shares more DNA with Vantiv than it does with JP Morgan, and the two companies’ respective evolutions are also eerily similar. Both were spun off from traditional banks under the pressure of the financial crisis and both passed through the hands of private equity group Advent International. Fortune

• Petya Costs a Pretty Penny

The cost of the Petya cyber-attack is starting to become clear. Reckitt Benckiser, the company behind Lysol, Air Wick and Mucinex, said its revenue for the second quarter would be 2% down from the previous year. Without the hack, sales would have been flat. It also cut its full-year forecast to a 2% rise, from the 3% it predicted earlier, noting that some of its factories still aren’t back to normal. The fast-moving consumer goods sector looks like it will produce more such stories, due in part to Petya’s disruption of A.P. Moeller-Maersk, the world’s biggest shipping company. Maersk needed five days to get all its systems back online. Germany’s Beiersdorf, the maker of Nivea, was one of many to suffer, according to the German magazine Stern . Bloomberg