Volkswagen Pushes Further Into Virtual Reality

Volkswagen is buckling down on virtual reality technology.

The German auto giant said Wednesday that it built a virtual reality app that acts as a sort of digital meeting room where team members can interact with one another and discuss auto designs, among other things.

The new VR app contains all of the company’s previous VR apps like its virtual reality car showrooms into one hub. Employees who work across Volkswagon’s various brands like Audi and Skoda Auto will be able to access the app and work together on different projects.

“Going forward, we can be virtual participants in workshops taking place at other sites or we can access virtual support from experts at another brand if we are working on an optimization,” said Volkswagen ( vlkay ) group logistics member Mathias Synowski in a statement. “That will make our daily teamwork much easier and save a great deal of time."

Volkswagen said that it would be using a version of the HTC Vive virtual reality headset for businesses as part of its rollout of the new app.

HTC debuted its HTC Vive Business Edition last June. The headset costs $1,200 and comes with a 12-month warranty, customer support, and other features intended to make it more attractive to business clients.