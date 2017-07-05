Delta Air Lines, Comcast, and 8 Other Fortune 500 Companies We Think Treat Us Like Trash

As customers, we want to feel appreciated by the companies taking our hard-earned cash.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t always happen. As with friendships and romantic relationships, some corporate exchanges leave us feeling better cared for than others.

In a recent poll of the top 75 Fortune 500 companies, SurveyMonkey asked roughly 14,000 American adults to name the companies they thought cared the most about their customers, as well as the the companies that cared the least.

Disney took the top spot on the fuzzy “caring” column. Tech companies had a strong showing (Amazon was no. 2, Microsoft no. 6, Alphabet no. 8, and Apple no. 10), as did delivery services (UPS was no. 3, followed by FedEx).

Meanwhile, a rundown of companies on the “could care less” column: Wells Fargo ( check ), Comcast ( check ), Pfizer ( check ), and JPMorgan Chase ( check ), as well as not one, but two airlines.

It’s been a rough year for the airline industry from a public relations standpoint ( profits have fallen , too). Shockingly, United Airlines, which made headlines for forcibly dragging a passenger off an overbooked flight, was not on the list. But peers Delta Airlines and American Airlines were included (at no. 6 and no. 7, respectively). Both have weathered their own public relation scandals. For Delta, this involved a viral video showing a family getting kicked off one of its flights. American had its own viral video, plus a negligence lawsuit .

Check out the complete list of companies that Americans believe care the most about their customers -- and the least -- below.