CEO Daily: Wednesday, 5th July

Top News

• Korea, Hacking Loom Over Trump-Putin Meeting

President Trump will meet Russia’s Vladimir Putin on July 7, on the sidelines of a two-day summit meeting of G-20 leaders. The White House says there is “no specific agenda,” although it can be assumed that the issues of election hacking and North Korean missile testing may get an airing. Putin and Xi Jinping signaled at a meeting of their own Tuesday that they would resist further U.S. pressure against the rogue state unless the U.S. agreed to stop its annual military drills in South Korea and withdraw the THAAD missile defense system from the peninsula – a system that they fear is aimed as much against them as against Pyongyang. Fortune

• The EU and Japan Try to Set an Example

As often happens ahead of G20 summits, international diplomacy is hotting up. Japan and the EU are trying to finalize the details of a trade liberalization deal , as a pointed rebuke to the new U.S. policy drift where the threat of import tariffs on steel and aluminum products is looming large. Angela Merkel lashed out at “delusions” of protectionism and isolationism in a speech at the weekend, without feeling the need to say who exactly she was talking about. One leader sure to get some interesting questions in Hamburg will be Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, who may be asked to explain the Gulf-wide, Saudi-led blockade policy on Qatar. An ultimatum to Qatar threatening further sanctions expired overnight. Reuters

• JP Morgan Makes a Move on WorldPay

Less than a week after the Fed cleared U.S. banks to return billions of dollars in surplus capital to shareholders, JP Morgan decided it had something better in mind. It’s made a preliminary approach to U.K.-based payments company Worldpay. The market is anticipating a bidding war, as credit card processor Vantiv has done the same, and there are suspicions that others, such as Global Payments or France’s Ingenico may also join in. It would be Jamie Dimon’s biggest deal since Washington Mutual in 2008, and a very clear way of saying that investing in growth is now a bigger priority than managing “too-big-to-fail” risks. Fortune

• Quantitative Tightening Due in September

The Federal Reserve will likely announce within two months its plans for unwinding the trillions of dollars of bond purchases it made with its post-crisis “quantitative easing” policy, according to The Wall Street Journal . Shrinking the balance sheet is easier to agree on than timing the next interest rate hike, given that the inflation rate remain stubbornly low and given pockets of weakness in both the housing and auto sectors amid an otherwise well-performing economy. The Fed doesn’t plan on actively selling bonds back into the market, but rather on not reinvesting the money it gets back when the bonds it holds mature. A gentle start in September will allow it time to see how the markets react before committing to a third rate hike in December, the WSJ’s reasoning goes. The minutes from the last Fed policy meeting are due this afternoon. WSJ, subscription required