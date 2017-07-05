Amazon Alexa Shoppers Will Get Early Access to Prime Day Deals

The fireworks have barely burned off, but Amazon's Prime Day deals are already heating up.

Amazon isn't even waiting until its fabricated ( nevertheless overwhelmingly successful ) e-commerce holiday, Prime Day, to commence the special promotions.

The Seattle-based corporation announced early on Wednesday that users of Amazon's virtual assistant Alexa will get access to more than 100 exclusive deals starting today . Shoppers can use Alexa across Amazon's hardware catalog, including Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, Amazon Tap, Fire TV, or compatible Fire tablets.

Prime Day is scheduled to commence during the evening hours of July 10 and run for the subsequent 24 hours. But Amazon Alexa voice shoppers will have preferential treatment then, too, with a full two hours of access before the general public 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT. New deals will roll out every five minutes thereafter.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Similar to Alibaba's Singles Day in China, Prime Day has proved to be a genius marketing bonanza for Amazon ( amzn ) for the last two years, delivering up to 20 times more than its normal daily sales. Prime Day on July 12, 2016 even surpassed Black Friday and Cyber Monday during the holiday shopping season in generating the most sales for the company in a single day.

But Prime Day is only available to Prime subscribers, and some promotions will actually run through July 17.

Anyone who wishes to take part has until the end of July 11 to sign up to get in on the savings. As an extra incentive, Amazon is enticing Alexa device owners who are not yet Prime members to sign up for their first year of Prime membership for just $79, a $20 discount, for a limited time.