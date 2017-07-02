Retail
Retail

Some Sears and Kmart Stores Are Reportedly Falling Apart

Alana Abramson
12:03 PM ET

Some Sears and Kmart stores are in disarray, according to a new report, with problems ranging from a rat infestation to collapsing shelves and unworkable toilets.

Business Insider, citing interviews with half-a-dozen unnamed employees at the stores, reports that maintenance problems at a Sears store in Louisiana resulted in a rat infestation, as well as leaky ceiling. At a store in California, Business Insider reports, the bathroom was not working properly for three weeks.

The report come at a troubling time for Sears Holdings, which owns both Sears and Kmart. Sears locations have continued to close, and the company earlier this year acknowledged "substantial fears" that it could go bankrupt. Sears Canada said last month that it had entered bankruptcy protection.

A Sears spokesman confirmed to Business Insider that some stores had sustained leaky ceilings but denied accounts of a rat infestation.

Sears Holdings has been struggling with revenues for years, having lost over $10 billion since 2010, despite closing hundreds of stores. Last month, the company announced it was shuttering an additional 20 locations, bringing the total closures this year to 260.

