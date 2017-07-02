Some Sears and Kmart Stores Are Reportedly Falling Apart

Some Sears and Kmart stores are in disarray, according to a new report, with problems ranging from a rat infestation to collapsing shelves and unworkable toilets.

Business Insider , citing interviews with half-a-dozen unnamed employees at the stores, reports that maintenance problems at a Sears store in Louisiana resulted in a rat infestation, as well as leaky ceiling. At a store in California, Business Insider reports, the bathroom was not working properly for three weeks.

The report come at a troubling time for Sears Holdings , which owns both Sears and Kmart. Sears locations have continued to close, and the company earlier this year acknowledged "substantial fears" that it could go bankrupt . Sears Canada said last month that it had entered bankruptcy protection.

A Sears spokesman confirmed to Business Insider that some stores had sustained leaky ceilings but denied accounts of a rat infestation.

Sears Holdings has been struggling with revenues for years, having lost over $10 billion since 2010, despite closing hundreds of stores. Last month, the company announced it was shuttering an additional 20 locations, bringing the total closures this year to 260.