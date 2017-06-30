The World’s Most Powerful Women: June 30

Valentina Zarya ( @valzarya) here , filling in for Claire this week.

Note: I sent out a duplicate version of the June 29th newsletter earlier this morning. Below is the news for June 30th. Apologies for any confusion!

U.S. Prime Minister Theresa May won a critical parliamentary vote on Thursday to approve her policy program by a narrow margin of 323 to 309. Defeat would have been a major blow to May’s new administration, as the vote was to approve last week's Queen’s Speech, which laid out May’s plans for the next two years.

Pundits see the win—which was only possible thanks to a pact signed this week between her Conservative party and Northern Ireland’s small Democratic Unionist Party—as May overcoming the first of what is likely to be many challenges to her ability to govern , since she lost her overall majority in the snap election she called earlier this month.

Hours before the vote, Conservatives were forced into a major concession: England will now pay for women from Northern Ireland to travel to the country for abortions . Abortion is far more tightly restricted in Northern Ireland than in the rest of the U.K., meaning that hundreds of women a year travel to Britain to terminate pregnancies. Previously, they had to cover travel and medical costs themselves.