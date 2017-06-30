Energy
Search
Consumer electronicsIt’s Not the Screen That Makes Amazon’s Echo Show Interesting. It’s the Strategy.
Amazon Echo Show living room
The BeatlesPaul McCartney Settles with Sony/ATV to Reclaim Beatles’ Song Copyright
DuJour Media, JetSmarter's Ronn Torossian, Gilt's Jonathan Greller, Jason Binn &amp; elit Vodka Celebrate "This Beautiful Fantastic"
July 4thHere’s How Many Hot Dogs Americans Will Eat A Second This July 4th Weekend
2015 Nathan's Famous 4th Of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest
Donald TrumpTrump Says U.S. Is Renegotiating Trade Deal With South Korea
Donald Trump, Moon Jae-in
Chart shows solar power generation at utility scale facilities since 2007
Nicolas Rapp
solar power

Why the Solar Industry Doesn’t Need the Paris Agreement

Anne VanderMey
4:10 PM ET

President Trump may have pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement earlier this month, but renewables already have a foothold in America’s energy landscape—and the industry’s outlook is sunny.

Solar power generation has soared in recent years (see graphic above), and in March, for the first time ever, wind and sun collectively accounted for more than 10% of the nation’s electricity. Bloomberg New Energy Finance recently estimated that in 2040, that figure will stand at 34% due to falling costs and efficiency improvements.

Nor are renewables just a blue state business. Texas leads the nation in terms of generating wind and solar power, while Republican-leaning Iowa relies most heavily on those renewables—37%—for its own electricity generation. Kansas and Oklahoma rank second and third, gleaning 30 and 25%, respectively. Even coal enthusiast and climate change-skeptic Trump recently showed some openness to clean power when he floated plans to line his proposed Mexican border wall with solar panels.

A version of this article appears in the June 15, 2017 issue of Fortune with the headline "Solar Power Booms."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE