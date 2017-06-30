Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough Lament President Trump’s ‘Unrelenting Assault on Women’

Morning Joe co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough fired back at President Donald Trump in an op-ed for the Washington Post Friday, voicing concerns about "his unrelenting assault on women."

In tweets on Thursday, Trump attacked the show's ratings and specifically targeted Brzezinski's appearance , saying he saw her "bleeding badly from a face-lift" — a comment that drew condemnation from several Republican lawmakers .

"America’s leaders and allies are asking themselves yet again whether this man is fit to be president. We have our doubts, but we are both certain that the man is not mentally equipped to continue watching our show, 'Morning Joe,'" Brzezinski and Scarborough wrote.

"More significant is Mr. Trump’s continued mistreatment of women," they added. "It is disturbing that the president of the United States keeps up his unrelenting assault on women. From his menstruation musings about Megyn Kelly , to his fat-shaming treatment of a former Miss Universe , to his braggadocio claims about grabbing women’s genitalia , the 45th president is setting the poorest of standards for our children."