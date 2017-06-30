Photography
Search
Fortune ClassicA Look Back: FORTUNE’s July 1940 Issue
CybersecurityWatch That Globe-Circling, Business-Crushing Malware Wreck Computers
Petya ransomware cyber attack
Fortune 500Amazon, Google, and Microsoft Aren’t the Only Cloud Innovators Around
ClothingDetachable Jeans Are Back and Smaller Than Ever
Recording On Paper
Player Piano: A pianist records music onto a punched paper roll, circa 1909, for use on a player piano, at the premises of the Perforated Music Company in the City Road, London.Topical Press Agency—Getty Images
Recording On Paper
Edison's Phono
Boating Party
Family Listening To Radio At Home
Young americans gathered next to a Jukebox.
The First Car Radio 1959
Playing Records
Wally the Afghan hound in a ?Doggie Exclusive Hotel?, December 1980.
Girl Listening Son With Headphones
Teddy Boys, Harajaku Park Tokyo Japan 1986
Old fashioned roller disco
Watchf Associated Press Domestic News United States APHS56965 COMPACT DISCS
Sony presents portable CD player
Napster ordered to block any copyright-protected songs from its service
A portable MP3 player is used by a man during a workout�the yepp by Samsung is about 1/2 inch thick
SONY SHOWS HI-MD MUSIC PLAYER AT CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SHOW.
Beatles Music Collection Joins Online Streaming Services
Player Piano: A pianist records music onto a punched paper roll, circa 1909, for use on a player piano, at the premises
... VIEW MORE

Topical Press Agency—Getty Images
1 of 18
Photography

The Song Remains the Same: Listening to Music Through the Ages

Alex Scimecca,Kristen Hom
5:27 PM ET

Thanks to the digital era, these days people can access a massive array of music libraries instantly. But it wasn't always this easy. The way people have consumed songs has changed as much as the genres and the styles, from the phonograph to the jukebox, eight-tracks to cassette tapes, CDs to MP3s, and from there to up the cloud. And now, because music consumption has been increasingly instantaneous, a throwback to vinyl records has resurged in the music industry. Most recently, Sony's (sne) music division announced it will begin pressing vinyl records again, nearly 30 years after it spun its last platter.

Taking vinyl records' vintage nostalgic appeal and making it an artisanal product is a bit of a reverse renaissance, but it’s working. Now you can find records on the shelves at Urban Outfitters, Target and Best Buy, perhaps making it more of a commodity than ever. And as a result, vinyl sales were $430 million in 2016, up 4% higher than the previous year, accounting for 26% of all physical music sold, and reaching its highest level since 1988, according to the RIAA.

Similar to records, cassette tapes have also gotten a new leash on life. Cassette album sales grew 74% year-over-year in 2016, according to Billboard. Each year, Cassette Store Day is dedicated to the format to celebrate its potential and its successes. This year, it falls on Oct. 14.

They say rock 'n roll will never die, and neither will all the other categories of song. Likewise—if retro trends like the vinyl revival keep popping up—perhaps we may even see a rebirth for these classic music listening devices.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE