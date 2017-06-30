On Point

The revised travel ban begins

The modified travel ban began last night, with new rules that aim to prevent the chaos of the last go round. At least for now, the travel restrictions are temporary -- 90 days for visitors and 120 days for refugees coming from six Muslim-majority countries (Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen). One sticking point has been the definition of “bona fide” close relationships, which prevents grandparents, grandchildren, uncles, aunts, cousins and fiances from entering the country. Though there was little fanfare at the airports last night, experts say to expect more fights in court.

Washington Post

The fallout from the Binary Capital scandal spreads to include the entire venture capital industry

Writers Jessica Guynn and Jon Swartz explore the growing crisis around Binary Capital and the entire venture community, in this must read report. The ugly charges of sexual harassment leveled at Jason Caldbeck, aided and abetted by the silence of his peers, has increased the number of people publicly calling for change. “More women have begun speaking out, flooding social media with raw recollections ripped from their work lives of being subjected to leering bosses, crude remarks and being groped and assaulted,” they report. And, in case you were wondering, women, African Americans and Latinx professionals are still significantly underrepresented in venture capital, according to a December analysis.

USA Today

The Trump Administration will review transgender murders as possible hate crimes

It’s a rare bit of empathy from an administration that is not known to lean that way. In response to the alarming uptick in crime against transgender people – 22 were murdered in 2016, and 14 so far this year – Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordered a review of these cases to determine their causes. “I specifically directed that the files of these cases be reviewed to ensure that there is no single person or group behind these murders, or to what extent hate crime motivation lies behind such murders,” he said.

Newsweek

The Trump Administration rescinds protections for transgender students in ongoing “bathroom debate”

Back to business as usual: The President pushed past his own education secretary to rescind rules that allowed transgender students to use bathrooms that correspond with their gender identity. The move was endorsed by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who has strongly advocated against the expansion of rights and protections for the LGBTQ community. The already painful debate is now entering a new phase, one that casts Sessions in an odd light.“His allyship falls somewhere between ‘keep the students in the right bathrooms’ and ‘let's make sure there's not a serial killer on the loose,’ observes Fortune’s Stacy Jones.

New York Times

The Montreal Pride Parade raised questions about systemic racism

The controversy stems from a video of the lead float, which was designed to commemorate the founding of Montreal. But the optics were off – four young black men were seen pushing the float, which bore a white singer and white pianist playing “People of the Land” on a white piano. The subordinate position of the black men compared to the position of the white stars spurred a debate on social media. “The organizers didn’t have a sense of black history to see right away what this looked like,” said the president of one organization focused on inclusion. Another video commenter posted, “If the organizers of the event had a minimum of sensitivity and understanding of social realities for people of color, this mess would never have happened.”

New York Times