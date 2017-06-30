Autos
Tesla

Elon Musk Teases Tesla Model 3 Release Date

Lucinda Shen
7:59 AM ET

For Tesla lovers angsty for some updates on the Model 3, mark your calendars for the July 4th weekend.

After one Twitter user wrote "speculation on Model 3 final release date has to stop," the electric car maker's CEO Elon Musk tweeted back a three word response late Monday.

"News on Sunday," he wrote. That's Sunday, July 2.

Electric car buyers have been wondering when Musk might release the highly anticipated mass-market Model 3. Over 400,000 orders have already been placed on the car, which is expected to retail as low as $35,000, with no specific release date.

Musk said in early June that the company is on track to deliver its first orders of the Model 3 starting sometime in July.

Shares of Tesla were up 1% in pre-market trading.

