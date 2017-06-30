Chris Sacca Makes Public Apology for Tech’s Sexist Culture

Chris Sacca, founder of Lowercase Capital LLC, speaks during a Bloomberg West television interview at the DreamForce Conference in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016.

Chris Sacca, founder of Lowercase Capital LLC, speaks during a Bloomberg West television interview at the DreamForce Conference in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. David Paul Morris—Bloomberg via Getty Images

With tech company Uber and venture capital firm Binary Capital having been recently accused of sexism and sexual harassment, popular investor Chris Sacca came forward about his own demeanor towards women in the tech sector.

"In social settings, under the guise of joking, being collegial, flirting, or having a good time, I undoubtedly caused some women to question themselves, retreat, feel alone, and worry they can’t be their authentic selves," Sacca wrote in a post on Medium. He went on to say "I am sorry" on five different occasions in his post.

"By stupidly perpetuating a culture rife with busting chops, teasing, and peer pressure to go out drinking, I made some women feel self-conscious, anxious, and fear they might not be taken seriously," he added.

Sacca admitted that, in an attempt to fit in with the guys, he did not step forward and use his power to stop the sexist culture around him. "I looked the other way and didn’t speak up at times I should have," he wrote. "I didn’t highlight blatantly discriminatory hiring and I didn’t call bullshit on overtly gender-biased investing."

The "Guest Shark" on ABC's Shark Tank added that he has been and will continue to attempt to improve the tech industry by backing female investors, mentoring women entrepreneurs in tech, and investing in their companies.

Sacca added that he had consulted with friends, family, and acquaintances on how he's behaved towards women in the past.

"I've learned that it's often the less obvious, yet pervasive and questionable, everyday behaviors of men in our industry that collectively make it inhospitable for women," he wrote.