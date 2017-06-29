The World’s Most Powerful Women: June 29

Valentina Zarya here , filling in for Claire this week.

Yesterday, an Associated Press investigation into a factory in southeastern China used by Ivanka Trump's brand revealed "overtime that stretches past midnight, steep production quotas, and crude verbal abuse." The Ganzhou Huajian International Shoe City workers who spoke to the AP—all on the condition of anonymity—also said beatings were not unheard of.

Abigail Klem, president of the Ivanka Trump brand, said "the integrity of our supply chain is a top priority and we take all allegations very seriously." The company says its products have not been made in the factory since March, but China Labor Watch, a New York group that has been investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers for more than a year, said it had an April production schedule indicating that nearly 1,000 pairs of Ivanka Trump shoes were due in May. The first daughter herself declined to comment on the story (she has stepped back from day-to-day management of her brand, but she has retained her ownership interest).

In related news, three men who were investigating conditions at Huajian Group-owned factories (including ones that produce Ivanka Trump-branded shoes) in Ganzhou were detained last month and accused of illegally using secret recording devices to steal commercial secrets. They were released on bail yesterday.

