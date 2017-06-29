Term Sheet

New Money, Old Deals, Lingering Questions

LA Tech: Upfront Ventures has closed its fourth core fund with $400 million in commitments. It’s the firm’s largest ever, and according to managing partner Mark Suster, the largest Los Angeles-based fund ever raised. Suster says he’s been on the road meeting limited partners for ten years, and finally, they’re understanding the value of L.A.’s tech scene. (Around 45% of Upfront’s investments are local.)

As for the lingering criticism that it’s too easy for Sand Hill Road investors to swoop in and take all the good deals from local investors, Suster says it’s not true.

He points to LA success stories (some that Upfront has backed, some other local firms have) including sneaker marketplace GOAT, Loot Crate (Inc.’s fastest growing company this year), home security company Ring, gaming company Scopely, and exits such as Maker Studios and Truecar, Dollar Shave Club and Riot Games.

Snap, which is the city’s biggest success but had no local investors, was an anomaly, Suster says. “Everybody knew about it, very few took the risk,” he says, referring to the speculative nature of backing another early stage photo-sharing app, alongside what he saw as headline risk for what was then a “teen sexting” app. “Nobody knew except Benchmark just how talented the [Snap] team is,” he notes.

But Snap’s success creates more opportunities. “You have literally hundreds of under-30 millionaires from Riot Games and Snap,” he says. “Some section of those are going to create their next company. If it spawns 50 startups and we fund 15 of them, that’s how you germinate the next generation of companies,” he says. Likewise for new venture funds: “L.A. probably has 15 new funds created in the last few years and I’m ecstatic to have that,” Suster says. He believes Los Angeles has the potential to top New York City in terms of investments and exits. (The data shows NYC has a healthy lead on exits and on funding .)

Regarding New York, Suster throws down the gauntlet: “In 2009, ’10, ‘11 and ‘12 the VCs all thought New York was the big next market, so they all started traveling out there and doing deals. I just don’t think they are making that trip anymore, I think the trip is to SoCal.” He says he welcomes the money from big Valley firms because it results in situations like that of Ring. Upfront was an early backer of the company, and Silicon Valley investors have since poured more than $200 million into it.

Lingering questions: Jonathan Teo has offered to resign from Binary Capital. Meanwhile Ann Lai, a former principal at the firm, has sued the firm for harassment and defamation, according to Bloomberg. (Former partner Justin Caldbeck allegedly threatened her after she left the firm last year. Lovely.)

Questions remain around who knew what and ignored it. Lightspeed knew that Justin Caldbeck had made Stitchfix founder Katrina Lake so uncomfortable she asked to remove him as a board observer. When he left and started Binary Capital, the firm was only able to say Caldbeck’s decision to leave was “mutual.” But in order to raise Binary Capital’s first fund, limited partners would have wanted to speak with his past employer as a reference. Did Lightspeed vouch for Caldbeck?

Unicorn Watch: Oracle held deal talks with Palantir last year. The data startup had also discussed going public at a valuation of $30 billion in 2015, which would have been double the company’s private valuation at the time. No word on why either of those exits fell apart, though Palantir CEO Alex Karp has made statements expressing his reluctance:

The minute companies go public, they are less competitive. ... You need a lot of creative, wacky people that maybe Wall Street won't understand. They might say the wrong thing all the way through an interview. You really want your people to be focused on solving the problem, not on cashing in.

The Oracle-Palantir deal talks were revealed as part of a lawsuit from Palantir investor Marc Abramowitz who is suing the company over the information. Abramowitz says he and Disney exec Michael Ovitz set up a meeting between Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel and Oracle’s Larry Ellison.

Some background on Abramowitz from my colleague Jeff Roberts :

Abramowitz is a 63-year-old investor and lawyer who lives in Palo Alto and maintains a low public profile. Palantir's complaint describes him as a "Major Investor" because he owns at least five million shares in the company, and because as a long-time adviser who spent so much time at the firm, he even asked for an office in 2014.

In September Palantir sued Abramowitz for allegedly stealing trade secrets and filing Palantir patents in his name. Abramowitz has offered to drop his suit if Palantir drops theirs.

IPO: Blue Apron goes public today. The company priced at the bottom of its already-slashed range last night, bringing its valuation to $1.9 billion (wince). More details below, but I want to point to this analysis of the company’s churn rate . Finding how quickly customers stop out of using Blue Apron was the first stat I looked for when the company filed its S-1, and I was disappointed when I realized the company didn’t disclose it. Seems like an important stat to share with potential investors, but alas.

Daniel McCarthy, a professor and entrepreneur, has crunched some numbers using a retention curve technique he developed to arrive at this figure: 62% of Blue Apron customers churn within six months. Combine that with another stat that Blue Apron did disclose: It pays an average of $94 to acquire a customer. So: Blue Apron ended the first quarter with one million subscribers. That means, to merely stay flat, by my calculations, Blue Apron must pay $58 million every six months to just replace the customers that leave . To grow, it’s gotta spend even more.

Best and brightest: Fortune 's annual 40 under 40 list is coming up and I'm interested in hearing your suggestions, Term Sheet readers. Who are the rising stars in your industry that deserve more recognition?