Star Wars

An R2-D2 Droid Used in ‘Star Wars’ Just Sold for $2.76 Million

Madeline Farber
8:45 AM ET

One Star Wars fan just paid nearly $3 million for an R2-D2 droid used in the original trilogy.

The 43-inch tall droid, which sold at auction on Wednesday for $2.76 million, was compiled from parts used throughout filming of the original trilogy, the Associated Press reports. Currently, it's not clear who bought the droid.

The R2-D2 droid was the most expensive item ever offered in a movie memorabilia auction, the auction house Profiles is History told the AP. Before the sale, it was estimated the droid would go for nearly $2 million—almost $1 million less than what it auctioned for in the end.

Other items used in the trilogy were also up for auction, according to the AP. Luke Skywalker's lightsaber from the first two films sold for $450,000, and Darth Vader's helmet from the original film sold for $96,000. Other memorabilia from space-themed TV and movies also sold at auction on Wednesday, the AP reports. Twenty-three ships from Battlestar Galactica and Buck Rogers sold for $1.8 million, while a helmet worn by late actor Bill Paxton on the set of "Aliens" sold for $51,000.

