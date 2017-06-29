This New Technology Makes Lighting Fireworks Safer. Here’s How It Works

With the Fourth of July around the corner, people can now design and launch their own fireworks right from their smartphones with a new Bluetooth device.

The device, released by Winco Fireworks last month, is called FireFly . It consists of a black box-shaped base and 15 wires that can connect to the fuses of each firework product. Together with an Apple or Android device, FireFly allows users to design firework shows, synch launches to music, or manually set off items from up to 100 feet away.

After downloading the app on their cellphones or tablets, consumers only have to place their fireworks on a level surface, connect the fuses to FireFly's ignition clips, plug the cables into the main box, step away and launch the show.

The show can be previewed before launch, and there is also an emergency stop button to abort a pre-designed show from a distance.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission , an average of 250 people go to the emergency room each day of the Fourth of July month because of fireworks-related injuries. And among the 11,100 injuries related to fireworks in 2016 estimated by CPSC , 68% occurred during the period of Jun. 18 and July 18.