Uncategorized
Search
DataGoogle’s 2017 Diversity Report Shows Progress Hiring Women, Little Change For Minority Workers
Brainstorm HealthAn Iceberg, a Terrible Disease, and a Chance to Act
Joe Biden
Mastering DataOracle Once Talked to Palantir About a Potential Acquisition
Brainstorm HealthBrainstorm Health Daily: June 29, 2017
Watching Fireworks
A new bluetooth device may make fireworks safer. Yongyuan Dai—Getty Images
Technology

This New Technology Makes Lighting Fireworks Safer. Here’s How It Works

Yifan Wang
1:16 PM ET

With the Fourth of July around the corner, people can now design and launch their own fireworks right from their smartphones with a new Bluetooth device.

The device, released by Winco Fireworks last month, is called FireFly. It consists of a black box-shaped base and 15 wires that can connect to the fuses of each firework product. Together with an Apple or Android device, FireFly allows users to design firework shows, synch launches to music, or manually set off items from up to 100 feet away.

After downloading the app on their cellphones or tablets, consumers only have to place their fireworks on a level surface, connect the fuses to FireFly's ignition clips, plug the cables into the main box, step away and launch the show.

The show can be previewed before launch, and there is also an emergency stop button to abort a pre-designed show from a distance.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, an average of 250 people go to the emergency room each day of the Fourth of July month because of fireworks-related injuries. And among the 11,100 injuries related to fireworks in 2016 estimated by CPSC, 68% occurred during the period of Jun. 18 and July 18.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE