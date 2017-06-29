Tech
Search
PoliticsEmirates Is Working to Overturn the Laptop Ban on Middle East Flights
An Emirates Airbus A380 plane.
Blue ApronBlue Apron Stock Pops Almost 10% After Its Stock Market Debut
Blue Apron Gets Ready To Prove Food-Delivery Chops On IPO Trail
AppleYou Can Buy Steve Jobs’ Iconic Turtleneck for $270
Apple Unveils New Software For iPhone And iPad
On LeadingThe Business Plan That Keeps Zocdoc Successful
Unicorn 2016 Oliver Kharraz ZocDoc
qualcomm nxp acquisition

The EU’s Probe Into the Qualcomm-NXP Deal Has Ground to a Halt

Reuters
10:57 AM ET

EU antitrust authorities have halted their scrutiny of Qualcomm's $38 billion bid for NXP Semiconductors after the companies failed to provide relevant information.

The European Commission opened a full-scale investigation on June 9 and had been scheduled to decide on the deal by Oct. 17.

"Once the missing information is supplied by the parties, the clock is re-started and the deadline for the Commission's decision is then adjusted accordingly," the EU competition authority said in an email.

Qualcomm, which supplies chips to Android smartphone makers and Apple, declined to comment.

The deal will make it the leading supplier to the fast growing automotive chip market following the deal, the largest in the semiconductor industry.

The EU competition enforcer had voiced concerns about the merged company's ability to squeeze out rivals and hike prices when it kicked off its investigation.

One worry is the company's ability to bundle its products, excluding rivals in baseband chipsets and near field communication (NFC) chips. Other concerns include reduced competition in semiconductors used in cars.

U.S. antitrust enforcers cleared the deal unconditionally in April.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE