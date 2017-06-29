Elizabeth Warren Talked Samantha Bee Off The Ledge on “Full Frontal.” Watch It Here.

Samantha Bee was feeling pretty hopeless about President Trump's administration—so she turned to the Senator Elizabeth Warren for advice.

"I am exhausted. I am personally broken," said Bee expressed."People come up to me on all the time and they’re like, 'What do I do? What do I do? Help me!' So my question to you is: What should I tell them?"

"You get in the fight, and then you fight as hard as you can," Warren responded.

Before Warren could even finish her sentence, the Full Frontal host interrupted her: "But what does that mean?"

"It means that when you’re told to be quiet, you don’t sit down and be quiet," Warren replied. "You stand back up." She was alluding to the moment when Republican Senator Mitch McConnell silenced her attempt to read activist Coretta Scott King's letter criticizing Jeff Sessions on the Senate floor.

When Warren was asked how she stays so optimistic about the future of America, she assured Bee that the country will come out of the Trump years better than it started because "we don't have any other choice."

"Donald Trump lied to them, lied to their faces,” she added. "But the answer is, then point it out, hold him accountable and offer them something better."

The Massachusetts Democrat wouldn't comment on potential presidential run in 2020—but she did say she would run for re-election in 2018.