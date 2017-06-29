MPW
Search
aviationAirline Apologizes After Forcing Man in Wheelchair to Crawl Up Stairs to Board Plane
Media Preview Of New LCC Terminal At Narita Airport
Electric VehiclesChargePoint Plugs in to Siemens to Bolster Europe Growth
Term SheetTerm Sheet — Thursday, June 29
natural resourcesShortages of These Crucial Minerals Could Drive Up Prices of iPhones and Teslas
MPW

Mika Brzezinski Totally Burned Trump’s Tweet About Her ‘Face Lift’

Alana Abramson
9:39 AM ET

President Donald Trump unleashed yet another Twitter spree Thursday morning, this time with unflattering sentiments about the co-hosts of Morning Joe, Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough.

"I heard poorly rated Morning Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore)," Trump said in a pair of Twitter posts. "Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!"

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has said that the President's tweets are considered official statements.

Trump has singled out female journalists on numerous occasions. Brzezinski responded with a picture poking fun at the size of Trump's hands — something he infamously said was not indicative of the size of his private parts during a Republican presidential debate.

The MSNBC morning show co-hosts, who have been fiercely critical of Trump, announced their engagement last month. Trump offered to officiate at the wedding, according to Vanity Fair. "Why would you marry them?" Trump reportedly told his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner. "They could have the President of the United States marry them.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE