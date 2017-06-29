Mika Brzezinski Totally Burned Trump’s Tweet About Her ‘Face Lift’

President Donald Trump unleashed yet another Twitter spree Thursday morning, this time with unflattering sentiments about the co-hosts of Morning Joe, Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough.
"I heard poorly rated Morning Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore)," Trump said in a pair of Twitter posts. "Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!"
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has said that the President's tweets are considered official statements.
Trump has singled out female journalists on numerous occasions. Brzezinski responded with a picture poking fun at the size of Trump's hands — something he infamously said was not indicative of the size of his private parts during a Republican presidential debate.
The MSNBC morning show co-hosts, who have been fiercely critical of Trump, announced their engagement last month. Trump offered to officiate at the wedding, according to Vanity Fair. "Why would you marry them?" Trump reportedly told his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner. "They could have the President of the United States marry them.”