Mika Brzezinski Totally Burned Trump’s Tweet About Her ‘Face Lift’

President Donald Trump unleashed yet another Twitter spree Thursday morning, this time with unflattering sentiments about the co-hosts of Morning Joe, Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough.

"I heard poorly rated Morning Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore)," Trump said in a pair of Twitter posts. "Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!"

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has said that the President's tweets are considered official statements.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Trump has singled out female journalists on numerous occasions . Brzezinski responded with a picture poking fun at the size of Trump's hands — something he infamously said was not indicative of the size of his private parts during a Republican presidential debate.

The MSNBC morning show co-hosts, who have been fiercely critical of Trump, announced their engagement last month. Trump offered to officiate at the wedding, according to Vanity Fair . "Why would you marry them?" Trump reportedly told his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner. "They could have the President of the United States marry them.”