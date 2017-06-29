Tech
Apple

You Can Buy Steve Jobs’ Iconic Turtleneck for $270

Lisa Marie Segarra
11:12 AM ET

Apple fans will now be able to purchase Steve Jobs' iconic black turtleneck from its original designer.

Jobs became known for a particular look — blue Levis, gray New Balance sneakers and, of course, the black turtleneck — that he wore during interviews and conferences.

The turtlenecks were created by designer Issey Miyake and were retired from production after Jobs' death in 2011.

Miyake protege Yusuke Takahashi is introducing a new turtleneck, similar to Jobs', but with a thinner silhouette and higher shoulders, Bloomberg reported. The new release will also be made of a cotton-polyester blend.

Jobs got the idea to wear a single outfit after touring Sony's headquarters and seeing their uniforms, according to Bloomberg. However, his uniform pitch did not go over well at Apple's headquarters in Cupertino. Jobs instead chose to adopt a uniform for himself, rather than the entire company.

The new turtlenecks, called the Semi-Dull T, will be released in July and can be purchased for $270.

