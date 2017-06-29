Tech
Search
Star WarsAn R2-D2 Droid Used in ‘Star Wars’ Just Sold for $2.76 Million
Debbie Reynolds And Carrie Fisher Memorial
mergersWalgreens Scraps Rite Aid Deal and Will Instead Buy 2,200 Stores for $5 Billion
Stefano Pessina, Executive Deputy Chairm
BusinessAmazon Prepares for 30 Hours of Prime Day Deals
auctionsAndy Warhol’s First ‘Selfie’ Sells for $7.7 Million
Contemporary Exhibition Press Preview At Sotheby's, London
Fortune 500

The British Government Is Investigating Fox’s Takeover Bid for Sky

Reuters
7:40 AM ET

Britain intends to refer Rupert Murdoch's takeover of Sky to a full investigation because the deal raises concerns about the amount of influence the media mogul would wield.

"I am minded to refer to a Phase 2 investigation on the grounds of media plurality," Media Secretary Karen Bradley told lawmakers. "The reasoning and evidence on which Ofcom's recommendation is based are persuasive."

"The proposed entity would have the third largest total reach of any news provider - lower only than the BBC and ITN - and would, uniquely, span news coverage on television, radio, in newspapers and online," Bradley said.

Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox (fox) agreed to buy the 61% of Europe's biggest broadcaster it does not already own for $14.8 billion in December.

Last week, two regulators submitted their findings to the government after being asked to look into whether Fox would have too much control of the media, and whether it would be committed to upholding broadcasting standards if the deal went ahead.

The government said on Thursday it did not think the deal raised any problems around the issue of broadcasting standards. Ofcom had no concerns about Fox's genuine commitment to broadcasting standards—a second test for a deal, she said.

Shares in Sky have been trading at a discount to the 10.75 pounds offer, indicating that although investors were not expecting outright rejection, there was still some concern about any undertakings required from Fox to get the deal through.

Shares in Sky rose after the statement and were trading up 3% at 986 pence at 1110 GMT.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE