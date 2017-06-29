Retail
Search
Business

Amazon Prepares for 30 Hours of Prime Day Deals

Lisa Marie Segarra
8:37 AM ET

Amazon will launch its third Prime Day the evening of July 10, and this time the sales will continue for 30 hours.

Last year's Prime Day gave the site 20 times its normal daily sales, according to a release from Amazon. The first two Prime Days also lasted just 24 hours. New deals will appear every five minutes, and there will also be savings through Amazon's services leading up to the big sale.

Anyone not already using Amazon Prime who wants to take part in the savings has to sign up on or before July 11.

"Our members love Prime Day and we have been thrilled by the response over the last two years. It is inspiring us to make it even better this year for Prime members," Amazon Prime Vice President Greg Greeley in a release. "Every part of our business is working to deliver more deals for a record number of shoppers. This year’s Prime Day is too big for 24 hours – so we’re giving Prime members 30 hours to shop!"

