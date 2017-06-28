Leadership
Search
DataHigh July 4th Gas Prices Are A Myth, Says Petroleum Analyst
Young woman refilling car with gas pump
AirlinesThis New Private Jet Service Lets You Take Unlimited Flights in Europe
Private airplane with red carpet
Pink SlimeABC Settles ‘Pink Slime’ Defamation Lawsuit
Pink Slime ABC
Mastering DataHas IBM Watson’s AI Technology Fallen Victim to Hype?
YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, NEW YORKIBM has created a computer, called Watson, that will play against the b
On Leading

How Zocdoc’s Cofounder Transitioned to Becoming CEO

Susie Gharib
11:03 AM ET

It’s not surprising that Oliver Kharraz, the CEO of healthcare startup Zocdoc, talks about the importance of change, innovation, and disruption. You might think he’s talking about his leadership approach for his company, but he is also describing his life story. He built his first startup out of high school. He studied philosophy at a Jewish monastery and then went to medical school in Germany where he became a physician specializing in neuroscience. Seeking a return to business, he joined McKinsey and Company. During his seven-year stint there, he developed new ways for healthcare institutions to serve patient needs. When he saw the power of technology to create better patient experiences, he cofounded Zocdoc in 2007. He became the CEO 18 months ago.

The New York-based company is now valued at nearly $2 billion. More than six million patients use Zocdoc every month.

Kharraz says his current priority is to “maintain the startup credo and the startup agilities” at Zocdoc. “We as a technology company need to accept that life is constantly changing for us,” he explains. “What we build today has a half life of two years. We will have to disrupt ourselves.”

To listen to more of our interview with Zocdoc’s CEO, watch the video above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE