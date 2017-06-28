The World’s Most Powerful Women: June 28

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is set to receive £82.2 million ($105 million) in two year's time, royal accounts published Tuesday. The Royal Family receives 25% of the profit made by the Crown Estate, an independent trust that runs the monarchy’s estate—including Buckingham Palace—during the previous two years.

Nicola Sturgeon, the head of pro-independence Scottish National Party and First Minister of Scotland, is delaying holding a second referendum on independence. While she had originally planned to seek a second vote no later than the spring of 2019, she now acknowledges that she will first have to let the U.K.'s Brexit negotiations run their course.

THE AMERICAS

Court to cover

Serena Williams is the subject of Vanity Fair' s August cover story, which delves into her relationship with her fiancé—Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian—and tells the story of how she won the Australian Open shortly after finding out she was pregnant. In other news about tennis pro, she has responded to retired tennis legend John McEnroe's assertion that "she’d be like 700 in the world" if she played against men. "Please please keep me out of your statements that are not factually based," she tweeted Tuesday.

Vanity Fair

To tell or not to tell?

We all know that women are at a disadvantage when it comes to the outcomes of their salary negotiations—and one of the reasons often given for this is the fact that they negotiate from lower bases. Yet refusing to disclose current salary may not be a solution either, according to a study by U.S. compensation information firm Payscale. Women who refuse to disclose what they make generally earn 1.8% less than women who do give up the details. (If a man refuses to disclose his current salary, he gets paid 1.2% more.)

Fortune

Warren winning back voters

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is trying to win back working-class voters in her state with a message similar to the one President Donald Trump delivered during his 2016 campaign. “We talk about how the middle class has just taken one punch after another for nearly 40 years now,” she said at a town hall Tuesday. She did have a major caveat: “Understand that Donald Trump and these Republican majorities are poised to deliver the knockout blow.”

WSJ