This is the One Company That Both Trump and Clinton Voters Love Equally

In a list of companies with the most positive impact on the United States, Amazon is the only name that lands in the top five for both Trump and Clinton voters, according to a poll by SurveyMonkey.

Though President Trump called out the company on Twitter Wednesday morning, the survey of the top 75 Fortune 500 companies shows consumers have a favorable view of Amazon regardless of political leanings.

The #AmazonWashingtonPost, sometimes referred to as the guardian of Amazon not paying internet taxes (which they should) is FAKE NEWS! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2017

Trump voters favored industrial and aerospace companies like Caterpillar , Ford and Boeing .

Clinton voters were more likely to name technology companies and household brands like IBM , Alphabet , Target , and Johnson & Johnson .

Both lists included Amazon, Microsoft , Ford, and Disney .

Ideologies play into America's " political retail divide ", even among the most popular companies in the nation. The past year included boycotts of firms from Uber to Starbucks .