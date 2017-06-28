Energy
Search
Fortune 500Google Is Experimenting With Virtual Reality Advertising
Clay Bavor introduces the Daydream View VR headset during the presentation of new Google hardware in San Francisco
TelevisionThis Brilliant Video Explains the Entire ‘Silicon Valley’ Opening Sequence
Whole FoodsWhat We Know about the Amazon and Whole Foods Shopper
US-AMAZON-WHOLEFOODS-MERGER-RETAIL-FOOD-ECOMMERCE
ObamacareThe Senate Health Care Bill Isn’t Really Dead. Here’s How It Could Still Pass.
Mitch McConnell
Oil pumps working at sunset.
Oil pumps working at sunset. Baona/Getty Images
oil exports

Crude Oil Exports Are Up, But Not Because Of President Trump

Stacy Jones
5:44 PM ET

U.S. crude oil exports have been surging—and President Donald Trump is crediting his first five months in office.

On Tuesday, the White House released a statement outling the ways in which the Trump administration has been removing "unnecessary and burdensome roadblocks that would have prevented the United States from achieving energy dominance."

The press release cites the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord, abandoning the Clean Power Plan and fast tracking approval of the Keystone XL Pipeline, among ten other actions that have "unleashe[d] America's energy potential."

Yet a new report released the same day by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) tells a different story, at least when it comes to oil exports.

Daily exports of U.S. crude oil have more than doubled since 2010, going from 2.4 million barrels per day to 5.2 million barrels per day in 2016, according to the EIA. The report notes that restrictions on exporting domestically-produced oil were lifted in December 2015.

Other factors at play, say the researchers, include "favorable price differentials, lower shipping costs, and rising domestic production."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE