UPS Wants 25% of Its Fleet to Be Environmentally-Friendly by 2020

UPS trucks depart the UPS Manhattan facilty for their deliveries of the day on May 9, 2017 in New York.

UPS trucks depart the UPS Manhattan facilty for their deliveries of the day on May 9, 2017 in New York. Don Emmert—AFP/Getty Images

United Parcel Service ( ups ) said on Tuesday it would add more vehicles that run on non-conventional power to its fleet by 2025, as the package delivery company looks to cut its greenhouse emissions.

The company said by 2020 about 25% of its vehicles purchased annually will be powered by alternative fuels or advanced technology, up from 16% in 2016.

The vehicles could include electric, hybrid electric, hydraulic hybrid, or those that run on compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and propane.

UPS currently operates more than 8,300 alternative fuel and a dvanced technology vehicles . It had a total global ground fleet of about 114,000 package cars, vans, tractors and motorcycles at the end of December.

The company also plans to draw 40% of its ground fuel from sources other than conventional gasoline and diesel by 2025, a big jump from the 19.6% in 2016.

UPS said that 25% of the electricity it consumes currently will come from renewable energy sources by 2025, up from 0.2% in 2016.